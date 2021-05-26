Two held for robbing man of ATM card, money

Policemen attached to the Safer Highway have arrested two members of a four-man gang of suspected Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card thieves at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Junction in Warri, Delta State. This occurred as suspected kidnappers on waterways engaged the detectives in a shootout in the creeks.

They, however, escaped with bullet wounds. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said in Asaba yesterday that the Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, ordered the police to track down the robbers after receiving a complaint from a victim, identified simply as Ogaga, that the gang robbed him and forcibly collected his phones, his ATM card and forced him to volunteer his PIN, thereafter moved to the nearest ATM to make withdrawal. He said: “The police operatives, on receipt of this information, went after the said suspects.

They were traced to a nearby bank where they had already withdrawn N80,000. “One of the suspects, Daniel Samuel ‘m’ of Jakpa Road Effurun, Warri, was arrested. The victim identified him as one of the suspects who robbed him. He also identified his ATM card.” Edafe said that a tricycle with registration number EHR 433 LR used by the robbers had been recovered. According to him, a man, Daniel Tenebe of Orerokpe, who claimed to be the owner of the tricycle, has also been arrested The PPRO said through intelligence gathering suspected kidnappers on waterways, who used speed boats to kidnap victims to the creeks, were also arrested. He said: “The suspected kidnappers came in a speed boat as usual with the intention of causing mayhem and kidnapping unsuspecting victims.”

