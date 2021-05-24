Two held for robbing POS operator at gunpoint

Police in Ogun State have apprehended two armed robbery suspects for allegedly robbing a Point of Sales (POS) operator, Ajose Bilikisu, at gunpoint. The suspects were arrested with the assistance of members of the community on Saturday at Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. The PPRO said the suspects, Balogun Haruna aka Fitila and Imole Noah, were arrested following a distress call received by policemen attached to Idanyin Divisional Headquarters of Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area.

Oyeyemi said the armed robbers, numbering four, attacked the POS operator at Ketu Adiowe community in the local government area and dispossessed her of her bag containing N60,000, two android phones and a bunch of keys.

He said: “Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Idanyin Division, CSP Olayinka Kuye, led his patrol team to the area, where the duo of Balogun Haruna aka Fitila and Imole Noah were arrested with the assistance from members of the community.”

The PPRO added that the two other suspects escaped with their arms while the police recovered an expended cartridge from the arrested suspects.

“On interrogation, Balogun Haruna, who claimed to be a member of Eiye confraternity, confessed to the commission of the crime, while the victim has also identified him and his partner as those who robbed her,”

Oyeyemi said. The police spokesman disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation

