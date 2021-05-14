Metro & Crime

Two held for snatching motorcycle at gunpoint

Posted on

Two suspected armed robbers are now in police net for allegedly snatching a motorcycle from its owner, Adesoji David, at gunpoint at Joju area of Sango-Ota in Ogun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspects – Abiodun Ogundele (23) and Opeyemi Olatubosun (22) – were members of a robbery syndicate which specialised in snatching motorcycles in Sango-Ota and its environs.

The PPRO said the suspects were arrested following a distress call received at Sango Police Divisional Headquarters about 8pm that David, a motorcyclist, was attacked at Joju area of Sango-Ota by armed hoodlums. He said: “Upon the distress call, the DPO, Sango-Ota, CSP Godwin Idehai, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene. “On sighting the policemen, the suspects who had already snatched the victim’s Bajaj motorcycle, took to flight, but were hotly chased. Two among them were arrested, while the other one escaped.”

The police spokesman listed the items recovered from them as one locally-made pistol, one live cartridge, one expended cartridge and the snatched motorcycle. Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.



