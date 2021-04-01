Two held for snatching N6m gold at gunpoint

Police have arrested two suspected armed robbers for allegedly robbing a gold merchant of goods worth N6 million at gunpoint. The suspects, Jerry Chuckwedu and Tomiwa Olawale were arrested on Monday at Igbo Olomu area of Isawo in Sagamu. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. According to him, the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo Divisional Headquarters by the victim, Abubakar Hassan.

Hassan told the police that his brother sent him from Idi-Araba, Mushin, Lagos State to deliver some gold chains and rings valued at N6 million to his customer at Igbo Olomu area of Isawo. He added that when he got to Isawo, the said customer, who was already waiting for him, picked him on motorcycle and took him to a deserted area, where he met three others who dispossessed him of the jewellery at gunpoint, after beating him mercilessly.

The PPRO said that following the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ogijo Division, Muhammed Suleiman Baba, quickly led his detectives to the scene, and the entire area was thoroughly combed. He said: “Their efforts yielded positive results when two members of the gang were arrested while others escaped with their arms.”

Items recovered from the suspects were three gold rings valued at N3.121 million. Oyeyemi disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...