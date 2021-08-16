Two housemates, Arin, Princess, evicted from BBNaija

Two Housemates Arin and Princess, have been evicted in ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 tagged ‘Shine Ya Eye’.

Six housemates: Emmanuel, Nini, Saskay, Princess and Tega were nominated for Eviction.

Arin and Princess were evicted during the Sunday live show as they scored the lowest votes.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 6 housemates on Sunday expressed shock after Arin’s eviction. It was an emotional moment as Peace and Nini broke down in tears as Arin left the house.

Arin was friends with Peace, Nini and Saskay during her stay in the house.

Arin is the fourth ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate to be evicted.

It would be recalled that Beatrice, Niyi and Yerins were evicted last week Sunday.

Arin’s eviction leaves 22 housemates to battle for the grand prize worth N90 million.

