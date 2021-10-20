Metro & Crime

Two Imo monarchs shot dead, as hoodlums disperse stakeholders’ meeting

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

Stakeholders’ meeting of Njaba leaders convened by the Chairman, Njaba Local Government Area in Imo State ended in bloodshed following the invasion of the venue by armed hoodlums.

 

Two of the traditional rul- ers who attended the meeting which was held at Nnenasa, the council headquarters, were reportedly shot and killed while other attendees sustained various degrees of bullet wounds and machete cuts.

 

The affected monarchs are Eze. Barr. E. A Durueburuo of Okwudor and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebinowere autonomous community. Police spokesperson in the state, Mike Abattam told our correspondent that the two monarchs have been confirmed dead.

 

While the council area has been plunged into shock and gloom, the State Police Commissioner has in a swift reaction, visited the scene of the attack and has vowed to track down the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

 

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear, the purpose of the attack on the monarchs and community leaders of Njaba Council Area

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Woman, 55 others arrested for Kogi crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Police in Lokoja yesterday paraded 56 suspects arrested in connection with the looting of some warehouses and offices during the #EndSARS protests in Kogi State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ede Ayuba, said the suspects, among them a 50-year-old woman, participated in the looting of the state Agricultural Development Project (ADP) and the essential […]
Metro & Crime

NAOWA donates items to orphanages, wounded soldiers

Posted on Author FLORA ONWUDIWE

Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives’ Association (NAOWA) has donated relief materials to hospitals, widows and orphanages in Lagos and Ogun states. Relief materials were also donated to 42 Engineer Brigade, Ibadan, Oyo State, to commemorate the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) for 2021. Wife of the Commander, Corps of Engineers, Nigerian Army, Mrs. Adebukola Kadiri, who […]
Metro & Crime

Lebanon inmates break doors, die in car crash after jail-break

Posted on Author Reporter

    Five prisoners have died when their getaway car hit a tree after a mass jail-break in Lebanon. A total of 69 prisoners managed to break down their cell doors at the jail near Beirut in the early hours, reports the BBC. Fifteen prisoners were caught, state news agency NNA said. One was returned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica