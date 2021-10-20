Two Imo monarchs shot dead, as hoodlums disperse stakeholders’ meeting

Stakeholders’ meeting of Njaba leaders convened by the Chairman, Njaba Local Government Area in Imo State ended in bloodshed following the invasion of the venue by armed hoodlums.

Two of the traditional rul- ers who attended the meeting which was held at Nnenasa, the council headquarters, were reportedly shot and killed while other attendees sustained various degrees of bullet wounds and machete cuts.

The affected monarchs are Eze. Barr. E. A Durueburuo of Okwudor and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebinowere autonomous community. Police spokesperson in the state, Mike Abattam told our correspondent that the two monarchs have been confirmed dead.

While the council area has been plunged into shock and gloom, the State Police Commissioner has in a swift reaction, visited the scene of the attack and has vowed to track down the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear, the purpose of the attack on the monarchs and community leaders of Njaba Council Area

