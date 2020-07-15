Metro & Crime

Two inject Deputy Commissioner of Police to death, steal her N70m, plots of land

The police have charged one Moses Anyaoha with nine counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and stealing.
The Police alleged that Anyaoha and one Tony Mba, now at large, between 2010 and January 2011 conspired to commit offence of culpable homicide contrary to Section 96 of the Penal Code.
Prosecution Counsel, Peter Amadi, alleged that the defendant injected one DCP Augustina Ihesiaba with poison, which caused her death contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code.
He also alleged that Anyaoha stole N70 million from the various accounts of the deceased, which is contrary to Section 287 of the Penal Code.
The prosecution also alleged that the defendant disposed of several plots of land in Abuja entrusted to him by the deceased contrary to Section 312 of the Penal Code.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.
His counsel, Raeboh Sanami, could not argue his bail because he did not serve the prosecution with the motion for bail.
After listening to both counsel, Justice Peter Kekemeke ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Police facility at Garki, Abuja until the next adjourned date.
Kekemeke then adjourned until September 17 for the hearing of the defendant’s bail application, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

