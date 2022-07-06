News Top Stories

Two injured as terrorists attack Buhari’s convoy en-route Daura

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Two security officials were yesterday injured in a gun battle between Presidential guards and terrorists who attacked the advance team of President Muhammadu Buhri enroute Daura, Katsina State. The advance team were to mount security around the country home of the President ahead of his scheduled visit to Daura on Friday.

The President was scheduled to celebrate the Sallah break in his Daura country home Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a release late yesterday wrote: “The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah. “The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy. “Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obaseki presents N153.4bn budget for 2021 to Assembly

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday presented a N153.4 billion budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly. The budget represented a 9.7 per cent increase from the revised 2020 budget. Obaseki, who presented the budget to the House of Assembly sitting at the old Legislative Chambers in the […]
News

2023: Why I’m canvassing for Ijaw gov, by Bozimo

Posted on Author Ola James

A former Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Brodrick Bozimo, has said that his choice of an Ijaw governor in 2023 was the collective decision of Ijaw people and not his personal decision, just as he also cleared the air that he was not supporting any candidate for the position. Bozimo in an exclusive chat with […]
News

U.S Consulate Lagos, ASF graduates Women Entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United States Consulate, Lagos in partnership with its local partner, Ascend Studios Foundation(ASF) have graduated over 15,000 women-owned Small Medium Entrepreneurs, 200 women entrepreneurs and 50 participants across Nigeria from the 3rd cohort of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE). Ms. Yetunde Ogunubi, who made the release available, said that, “It was a United […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica