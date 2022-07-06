Two injured as terrorists attack Buhari’s convoy en-route Daura

Two security officials were yesterday injured in a gun battle between Presidential guards and terrorists who attacked the advance team of President Muhammadu Buhri enroute Daura, Katsina State. The advance team were to mount security around the country home of the President ahead of his scheduled visit to Daura on Friday.

The President was scheduled to celebrate the Sallah break in his Daura country home Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a release late yesterday wrote: “The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah. “The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy. “Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...