Two injured, vehicles burnt in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway tanker explosion

Two persons were injured while about three vehicles were burnt in a tanker explosion along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday.

The multiple crashes occurred around the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM) Prayer City at about 2:05pm.

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is notorious for road crashes as it had claimed not less than 30 lives this year.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to her, no death was recorded.

She said five persons were involved and all male adults, out of which two persons sustained injuries.

According to her, the vehicles involved in the multiple crashes were an ash-coloured Camry marked AAA251HE, a Toyota Corolla with registration number LSD828GS and an unmarked Mack truck.

Okpe blamed that accident on speeding, brake failure and loss of control on the part of the articulate truck.

“The rescue operation is still on to put the fire under control by Personnel of Ogun state Fire service. FRSC men are managing the traffic situation assisted by other agencies,” she said.

 

