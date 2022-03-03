Metro & Crime

Two Inspectors, 3 sergeants accused of extorting N2m from suspects via POS

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police has ordered the arrest and detention of two Police Inspectors and three sergeants for allegedly extorting N2 Million from two suspects via Point of Sale (POS) Machine. According to a Police Situation Report (SITREP) sighted by our reporter, the incident happened on February 25, 2022, at 4:PM.

It was also gathered that four among the policemen identified as InspectorEnext, Inspector Akpan, SergeantMusaxandSergeantAde, all attached to the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Lagos State Annex, disappeared following the discovery of the crime, leaving only Sergeant Emmanuel Iseguanatthemercyof theirsuperiors. Iseguan has sincebeen arrestedanddetained. Thecrimecommittedbythetwo suspects, leading to them parting with N2Millionisyetunknown. Iseguan, withForceNumber448576, with the fleeing four other policemen, went to a POS shop at Ogere Tanbola Road to make a transaction of the sum of N2Million. The POS operator, identified as Ibrahim Isah, suspecting that the transaction was illegal, alerted detectives attached to Sagamu Police Station. The

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NAPTIP quizzes Lebanese over alleged minors’ defilement, child pornography

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Investigators from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have started quizzing a Lebanese on his alleged involvement in the defilement of some minors in Jos, Plateau State and also using them for pornographic activities. The NAPTIP Head, Press and Public Relations, Stella Nezan, explained that the NAPTIP Director-General, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill Oyo commissioner’s brother

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Benin national beheads friend in Ibadan Gunmen have killed a 45-year-old man, Mr. Isaac Orisadeyi Adedokun, the younger brother of Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Funmilayo Orisadeyi. Addedokun was shot dead on Tuesday night at Nihort area of Ibadan while on a commercial motorcycle. Orisadeyi confirmed the sad incident to […]
Metro & Crime

NSCDC arrests man for sexual assault of minor in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

A 39-year-old man, Segun Oni, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Igbaja in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl, (name withheld). A statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said: “The case was reported at NSCDC Igbaja […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica