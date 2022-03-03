Two Inspectors, 3 sergeants accused of extorting N2m from suspects via POS

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police has ordered the arrest and detention of two Police Inspectors and three sergeants for allegedly extorting N2 Million from two suspects via Point of Sale (POS) Machine. According to a Police Situation Report (SITREP) sighted by our reporter, the incident happened on February 25, 2022, at 4:PM.

It was also gathered that four among the policemen identified as InspectorEnext, Inspector Akpan, SergeantMusaxandSergeantAde, all attached to the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Lagos State Annex, disappeared following the discovery of the crime, leaving only Sergeant Emmanuel Iseguanatthemercyof theirsuperiors. Iseguan has sincebeen arrestedanddetained. Thecrimecommittedbythetwo suspects, leading to them parting with N2Millionisyetunknown. Iseguan, withForceNumber448576, with the fleeing four other policemen, went to a POS shop at Ogere Tanbola Road to make a transaction of the sum of N2Million. The POS operator, identified as Ibrahim Isah, suspecting that the transaction was illegal, alerted detectives attached to Sagamu Police Station. The

