Two Internet fraudsters jailed, impersonator convicted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, Tuesday secured the conviction and sentence of two Internet fraudsters, while another who was found guilty oĺf impersonation had his sentence reserved.

According to Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of the EFCC, while Rasak Olayinka Balogun, who pleaded guilty to one-count charge of criminal impersonation, was sentenced to seven months imprisonment by Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, sentenced Olatona to six months imprisonment.

According to the EFCC, their offence runs contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.

Apart from his jail term, Balogun was ordered to restitute $4,000 to his victim, one Mantonia Duncan, and also forfeit his laptop, Samsung Galaxy S8 phone and iPhone 11 Pro Max to the federal government, while Olatona will restitute $500 to his victim and forfeit his iPhone 7 to the Federal government.

In a similar development, Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State, convicted one Timilehin Awojoodu of criminal impersonation, but reserved his sentence till July 21, 2020. Besides the conviction, the judge ordered Awojoodu to restitute the sum of $2,500 to his victim and forfeit his iPhone 7 and Infinix Hot 7 phone to the government

