Two JAMB officials held for extorting candidates

Two officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have been arrested for alleged extortion of candidates. The officials, Mr. Andy Okoro and Mr. Gambo Ibrahim Abba, were accused of collecting money and promising to secure admissions for candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Okoro, a Level 12 officer with JAMB’s office in Delta State, who claimed to have engaged in the fraudulent act due to economic hardship, admitted collecting N500,000 from the parents of four candidates. He also claimed to have paid N180,000 to Abba, a Level 8 officer at the JAMB Headquarters, to help facilitate their admission. But Abba said Okoro, who he got to know via phone last year through a third party, might have hypnotised him to engage in the shady deals. He said: “It was not ordinary, he was just calling me, I don’t know him. He lured me into this when he convinced me that he had been into it for a long time.”
Related Articles
Police arrest killers of POS operators in Aba
Operators of Point of Sale (POS) money transactions in Aba, Abia State can now heave sigh of relief following the arrest of a notorious gang suspected to be responsible for the murder of some of their colleagues. Although the Abia State Police Command failed to answer calls or respond to messages sent, New Telegraph learnt […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Four die In Ilorin-Ogbomoso auto crash
Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin A fatal auto accident, which occurred at Otte village along Ilorin-Ogbomosho express road in Kwara State, has claimed the lives of four persons. Seven persons, three males and four females, reportedly suffered varying degrees of injuries in the accident. The accident, according to an eyewitness, occurred as a result of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We manufacture guns of international standard -Teenager
A 19-year-old suspect, Shapraku Umade, yesterday told policemen at the Lagos State Command that gun manufacturing was a preoccupation of his community in Benue State. According to Umade, in his village, what the people know to do best, apart from farming, is gun manufacturing. However, he said the guns were being manufactured to protect the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)