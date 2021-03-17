Metro & Crime

Two JAMB officials held for extorting candidates

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Two officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have been arrested for alleged extortion of candidates. The officials, Mr. Andy Okoro and Mr. Gambo Ibrahim Abba, were accused of collecting money and promising to secure admissions for candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Okoro, a Level 12 officer with JAMB’s office in Delta State, who claimed to have engaged in the fraudulent act due to economic hardship, admitted collecting N500,000 from the parents of four candidates. He also claimed to have paid N180,000 to Abba, a Level 8 officer at the JAMB Headquarters, to help facilitate their admission. But Abba said Okoro, who he got to know via phone last year through a third party, might have hypnotised him to engage in the shady deals. He said: “It was not ordinary, he was just calling me, I don’t know him. He lured me into this when he convinced me that he had been into it for a long time.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest killers of POS operators in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Operators of Point of Sale (POS) money transactions in Aba, Abia State can now heave sigh of relief following the arrest of a notorious gang suspected to be responsible for the murder of some of their colleagues. Although the Abia State Police Command failed to answer calls or respond to messages sent, New Telegraph learnt […]
Metro & Crime

Four die In Ilorin-Ogbomoso auto crash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin A fatal auto accident, which occurred at Otte village along Ilorin-Ogbomosho express road in Kwara State, has claimed the lives of four persons. Seven persons, three males and four females, reportedly suffered varying degrees of injuries in the accident. The accident, according to an eyewitness, occurred as a result of […]
Metro & Crime

We manufacture guns of international standard -Teenager

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 19-year-old suspect, Shapraku Umade, yesterday told policemen at the Lagos State Command that gun manufacturing was a preoccupation of his community in Benue State. According to Umade, in his village, what the people know to do best, apart from farming, is gun manufacturing. However, he said the guns were being manufactured to protect the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica