Two JAMB officials held for extorting candidates

Two officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have been arrested for alleged extortion of candidates. The officials, Mr. Andy Okoro and Mr. Gambo Ibrahim Abba, were accused of collecting money and promising to secure admissions for candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Okoro, a Level 12 officer with JAMB’s office in Delta State, who claimed to have engaged in the fraudulent act due to economic hardship, admitted collecting N500,000 from the parents of four candidates. He also claimed to have paid N180,000 to Abba, a Level 8 officer at the JAMB Headquarters, to help facilitate their admission. But Abba said Okoro, who he got to know via phone last year through a third party, might have hypnotised him to engage in the shady deals. He said: “It was not ordinary, he was just calling me, I don’t know him. He lured me into this when he convinced me that he had been into it for a long time.”

Like this: Like Loading...