Two kidnappers get life imprisonment in Ondo

Two men are to spend the rest of their lives in prison on the orders of an Akure High Court for kidnapping, armed robbery, conspiracy, and aiding and abetting. Justice Olusegun Odusola sentenced the convicts – Shehu Usman Seidu and Aliyu Suleiman Umar – to life imprisonment for kidnapping a lecturer with the Ondo State-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO). Seidu and Umar were convicted of three out of the seven-count charge levelled against them by the state. The convicts were arraigned for kidnapping the lecturer for ransom. Seidu and Umar were arrested with the N5 million paid as ransom by the family of their victim.

Two victims – Alhaji Suleiman Jamiu and his son – were also rescued from the den of the kidnappers. The prosecution team, led by Ife Olorunfemi, in charge AK/99c/ 2019, said a lecturer of RUGIPO was kidnapped on Utelu-Owo Road, in which N5 million was negotiated and paid by the family of the victim. The prosecution said the combined task force of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Police, Army and Department of State Services (DSS) set up by the state government to curb kidnapping in the state arrested the convicts at Alayere in Akure North Local Government Area.

The prosecutor said phone sets abandoned by the fleeing kidnappers were used in tracking them after they had collected ransom from the victim’s family. Seidu and Umar were arraigned along two others for kidnapping, conspiracy and armed robbery. The Olorunfemi and Tunde Akinrele- led prosecution team called six witnesses to prove the case while the convicts testified in their own defence.

After a careful evaluation of the evidence as well as the confessional statements about their various escapades, Justice Odusola agreed with the prosecution that it proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. Odusola subsequently convicted them and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The court, however, discharged and acquitted other accused because the prosecution was not able to discharge the burden of proof.

