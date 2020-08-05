Metro & Crime

Two kids, adult die as bus crashes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Two kids and an adult yesterday lost their lives when the bus conveying them and their parents to Lagos crashed on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. It was learnt that six other passengers sustained injuries. The incident occurred about 2:05p.m., at the Youth Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), inward Lagos. Witnesses said the commercial bus was coming from Kwara State when its tyre burst, while a toddler died on the spot. Later, a six -year-old girl and the other adult died at the hospital where they were rushed to for treatment.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, blamed the crash on over-speeding. He said the remaining six victims, who sustained injuries, were presently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Sagamu where they were taken to. Akinbiyi said the wreckage of the Mazda bus with registration number FUF 109 ZD had been cleared from the road to allow other vehicles easy access. He said: “TRACE commiserate with the family of the deceased and admonishes motorists to desist from over-inflating and under-inflating their tyres, as well as, avoid over-speeding, especially at diversion and construction zones.”

