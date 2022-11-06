Two killed in boundary dispute between Ogun communities

Two persons have been reportedly killed in a boundary dispute between Iperu and Ogere communities in Ikenne Local Government Area, Ogun State.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that, the lingering boundary dispute between the two communities took a worse turn when youths from Iperu community stormed Ogere and allegedly gunned down two youths.

It was further gathered that, the incident which occurred between Wednesday evening and Thursday sent members of the communities into panic mode for fear of reprisal.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that, one of the victims was simply identified as Owolabi while the other is said to have popularly been called Obinna.

According to sources, youths from Iperu, the hometown of Governor Dapo Abiodun, allegedly stormed the popular Ogere Toll Gate market and snuffed life out of the victims.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that, indigenes of Iperu have been laying claims to the Ogere Toll Gate market which houses mostly the Northerners selling cows, pepper, yam and many other farm produce as part of their territory.

They claimed that they should be the one collecting the revenue from those trading in the market.

Findings by Sunday Telegraph revealed that, the youths collecting revenues for the government from this market are majorly from Ogere, but the Iperu youths had also for a long time been agitating to take over this “job” on the basis that, that part of the market is Iperuland and are therefore in the best position to see to the collection of the revenue from the market.

One of the sources who spoke with our correspondent said, “This is not a matter that just started yesterday, it has been a lingering boundary dispute issue because the Iperu are always claiming that that land belong to them and so they must be the one to collect the revenue from that end.

“It is however sad that things got out of control on Wednesday night when we heard that the Iperu youths mobilised, stormed the market and shot two people to death.

“One indigene, popularly called Obinna died on the spot while the other one called Owolabi or OwoBarca, being an ardent lover of Barcelona FC later died in an hospital.

“This actually made tension to rise as indigenes of the two neighbouring towns are afraid of being caught between the crossfire, but things are getting better now with the interventions of the security agents.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said, he was not aware of the incident, but promised to get back to our correspondent later.

