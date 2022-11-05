Two killed in boundary dispute between Ogun communities 

Two persons have been reportedly killed in a boundary dispute between Iperu and Ogere communities in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph learnt that, the lingering boundary dispute between the two communities took a turn for the worse when youths from Iperu community stormed Ogere and allegedly gunned down two youths.

It was further gathered that, the incident, which occurred between Wednesday evening and Thursday, sent members of the communities into panic mode for fear of reprisal attack.

Our correspondent learnt that, one of the victims was simply identified as Owolabi while the other is said to have popularly been called Obinna.

According to sources, youths from Iperu, the hometown of governor Dapo Abiodun, allegedly stormed the popular Ogere Toll Gate market and snuffed the life out of the victims.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...