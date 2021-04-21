Metro & Crime

Two killed in Ebonyi communal crisis

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Abakaliki Comment(0)

Uchenna Inya Abakaliki

 

Movements were halted on Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway yesterday following heavy shootings at the Ezilo axis of Ebonyi State.

 

It was not immediately clear who were responsible for the shootings but two people were killed in a renewed boundary dispute between Ezillo community and neighbouring Iyionu community all in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state. It could not be immediately established if the shootings were  connected with the dispute.

 

A passenger, Afam Cyprian, who was going to Enugu, said travellers had been stranded at the Okpoto axis of the highway for about one hour.

 

Cyprian said military vans were patrolling the highway but told them not to advance. He said: “Many people are looking for another route to take. Some have gone back to take Afikpo Road. I am looking for a way to go back to Abakaliki.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Loveth Odah, confirmed the shooting in a statement.

