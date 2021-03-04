Two killed in Lagos cult war

Two members of Aiye confraternity have reportedly been killed by members of rival Eiye group at Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State. One of the deceased, identified simply as Ade, was hacked to death on Sunday about midnight at Imalefalafia area of the Lagos metropolis. The cultists cut the hands, legs and other body parts of the victim.

A resident of the area, who gave his name as Abdullahi, described the incident as a reprisal. Abdullahi said two weeks ago, a member of Aiye cult group was killed by members of Eiye confraternity at Sapati area of Ibeju-Lekki while two other members escaped death but sustained varying degrees of injury.

He said: “This is not the first time rival cult groups are killing each other in our area. About two years ago, heads and other body parts of rival cult group members littered everywhere in the Ajah and Ibeju- Lekki area. “This Aiye member that was killed was a well-known person in the community, but nobody knew he was into cultism. It was after he was murdered that everyone knew he was a member.” Abdullahi added that everybody was already in their houses when the incident occurred. He said: “Now nobody can stay outside till 8pm.

That is what we are battling with in our area now.’ A woman, who gave her name as Iya Tosin, said Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, was a dangerous place to live now, because the crime rate in the area wass high, compared to when she moved into the community. She said: “The reason why the cultists are killing one another is best known to them, because I do not understand why they should be killing one another. In the community, a lot of promising youths have lost their lives to cult wars and gangsterism.

“Sometimes, when we are sleeping at night, we would hear gunshots everywhere in the community; when we are not at war front. Where they get the guns they are using is also another source of concern. “The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, should come to our rescue, because we have nowhere to run to for safety.”

A community leader, who doesn’t want his name in print, said they had made every effort to persuade the youth in the community not to join cultism, because “it kills faster than cancer”. According to him, with all their efforts and energy, some of the youth still see it as the best way to live. He said: “Like Iya Tosin said, we have lost many promising youths because of crime. Our area is even worse than Mushin. I am tired because we don’t know what to do next. “Policemen from Area J Command, Ajah, had come to educate the youth on several occasions to renounce their membership and advise those who are yet to join not to join because it would ruin one’s life.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, promised to get back to our correspondent.

