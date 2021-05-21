Metro & Crime

Two killed in Lagos police, hoodlums’ shootout

Air Force officer murdered at Oshodi

Two people have been killed while many others were injured when hoodlums were resisting arrest of one of them at the Gberigbe area of Ikorodu, Lagos State. The crisis started on Wednesday and continued till yesterday as the hoodlums were shooting sporadically. Also yesterday, there was commotion at Oshodi area when men of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) stormed the area to arrest hoodlums who reportedly murdered one of their colleagues earlier in the day. The Ikorodu crisis started when some policemen from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, stormed Gberigbe to arrest a suspect identified as Lekan Koboko. A resident, who gave his name as Adebowale, said it was like a war when the policemen stormed the community to arrest the suspect. He said: “Some Koboko boys, in a bid to prevent their master from being taken away, confronted the policemen in a gun duel.

It was in the process of exchanging gunshots that two people died, while two others sustained bullet wounds. “The Lagos State Commissioner of Police should please come to our aid and rid Gberigbe of hoodlums and suspected cultists. The hoodlums were chased away from other parts of Ikorodu before they came to hide in our community.” Another resident of Ggberigbe, Alhaji Monsuru Akande, said the policemen from Abuja were acting on a petition from a popular land agent in Ikorodu.

He said: “Immediately the policemen left, some thugs, who are working for the land agent, took over the Gberigbe community, causing panic and confusion. Surprisingly, loyalists of the injured Koboko mobilised themselves and return to engage some other thugs in the community for another round of clash.

“The clash continued from Wednesday till today (yesterday). The policemen from Area D Command, Ijede, have been drafted to the area to restore normalcy.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, promised to get back to our correspondent. Meanwhile, traders and passers-by yesterday scampered for safety when some Air Force personnel stormed Oshodi over the killing of their colleague in the area.

It was learnt that the Air Force officer was going to work when he was attacked by some hoodlums at Mosafejo Park. When the information on his killing got to his colleagues, they stormed the area about 9am to arrest his killers. The Air Force personnel allegedly vandalised some of the commercial vehicles parked on the road, while some of the hoodlums were severely dealt with. A trader, Mrs. Kehinde Ajadi, said some of the traders, who were cleaning their stores for the weekly sanitation exercise, abandoned their goods and fled. She said: “The Air Force personnel were moving from one street to another looking for some of the hoodlums, while some of them who were caught were given the beaten of their lives. There was a serious commotion in the community.

“I was told that before the Air Force personnel started their operation in the area, they had evacuated the remains of their colleague and came back. They started beating everyone on sight and went to the hoodlums’ hideout to arrest them. Some of the hoodlums had fled, while some were not lucky.”

The PPRO, Adejobi, said in a statement normalcy had been restored in the area. He said: “The Lagos State Police Command was aware of the conflict that occurred at Capa Park/Mosafejo, Oshodi, about 7am. But normalcy has been restored to the area, as the matter is under investigation. “We urge Lagos residents to go about their lawful businesses in the area and in the state in general. No cause for alarm. The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that intensive patrol be emplaced in the area.”

