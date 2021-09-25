News

Two killed in motorcycle accident in Ondo

There was traffic gridlock for several hours in Hospital area in Akure, the Ondo State Capital following the death of two persons who died in accident along the road. The accident, sources said claimed two passengers who were riding commercial motorcycle popularly known as okada while the rider of the motorcycle survived with injuries. The eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the driver of the car was on top speed, driving reckless and had head on collision with the motorcycle. He said: “The woman (driver) who drove the car was reckless and on top speed.

In fact, the accident occurred beside Bell’s casket along hospital road.’’ According to him, two persons who were on motorcycle fell from the motorcycle and died instantly, while the motorcyclist was, however, lucky as he sustained injuries in the accident.

