News

Two killed in terror attack in Vienna

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Two people have died after several men with rifles opened fire at six different locations in the centre of the Austrian capital, Vienna, on Monday night.
One suspect was shot dead by police and another arrested. At least one other is on the run from police. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called it a “repulsive terror attack”.
The shooting happened just hours before Austria imposed new national restrictions to try to stem rising cases of coronavirus, reports the BBC.
Many people were out enjoying bars and restaurants which are now closed until the end of November.
It was not immediately clear how many attackers took part in the shooting.
Police said the incident began near the Seitenstettengasse synagogue, which is the main temple in Vienna though it is not yet clear if that was the target.
Roadblocks were set up around the city centre. Large numbers of police officers were seen near Vienna’s world-famous opera house.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said: “This is the hardest day for Austria for several years. We’re dealing with a terror attack the severity of which we haven’t experienced in Austria for a long time.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Cheers as Airboy’s “Dance” video crosses 3million views mark

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

If the performance of the music video of his latest song titled “Dance” in the last few weeks is anything to go by, then it is clear that up and coming Nigerian music star, Airboy, is not a flash in the pan.   It would be recalled that he launched a contest for the song […]
News Top Stories

Textile union to join nationwide strike action

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) has directed its members across the country to join the indefinite strike action directed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday.   The directive was given through a circular dated September 25, 2020 and addressed to all textile employers and a copy […]
News

Ex-militant groups threaten hostility over marginalisation, corruption in NDDC

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Some 13 militant groups in the Niger Delta region which had hitherto accepted a ceasefire following the Federal Government Amnesty Programme are threatening to resume fresh hostilities in the region. The groups, under the aegis of the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators (CNDA), said the ceasefire agreement signed with the Federal Government had been withdrawn […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: