Two killed in terror attack in Vienna

Two people have died after several men with rifles opened fire at six different locations in the centre of the Austrian capital, Vienna, on Monday night.

One suspect was shot dead by police and another arrested. At least one other is on the run from police. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called it a “repulsive terror attack”.

The shooting happened just hours before Austria imposed new national restrictions to try to stem rising cases of coronavirus, reports the BBC.

Many people were out enjoying bars and restaurants which are now closed until the end of November.

It was not immediately clear how many attackers took part in the shooting.

Police said the incident began near the Seitenstettengasse synagogue, which is the main temple in Vienna though it is not yet clear if that was the target.

Roadblocks were set up around the city centre. Large numbers of police officers were seen near Vienna’s world-famous opera house.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said: “This is the hardest day for Austria for several years. We’re dealing with a terror attack the severity of which we haven’t experienced in Austria for a long time.”

Like this: Like Loading...