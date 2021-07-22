Two killed, monarch flees as cultists sack A’Ibom community

Two people were killed when cult war broke out again at Udianga Enem community in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area Akawa Ibom State. Cult members sacked Udianga Enem community and forced the village head, Chief Mendie Josiah Udoekoriko, to flee. A pastor was killed in the presence of the village head near his palace a few years ago, when the cult war was raging. To check the war then, Governor Udom Emmanuel offered amnesty to the cult members. Several of them who embraced the amnesty left the bush and dropped their arms. The latest outbreak of violence, it was learnt, occurred on Monday night, when members of a cult group – the Icelaand group – led by one Oto, from Obon Ebot, invaded the Udianga Enem community to retrieve stolen items, allegedly seized by a rival cult group, Debam. The items were reportedly stolen from a nearby community, Obong Ntak.

The Udianga Enem village youths’ President, Udeme John, could not be reached as his phone was switched off. But a member of the Udianga Enem community youths’ association, who did not want his name mentioned, said the invaders led by the Icelaand leader “came for a truce with the other group, Debam, led by Okonko, popularly called ‘Angel Boy,’ with a view to recovering those items through negotiations. “But unfortunately, a scuffle ensued, leading to the death of one person while others fled”. According to him, the resurgence of violence has forced people to abandon their farms and flee. He claimed that ‘Angel Boy’ had earlier killed one person at Obong Ntak community after the looting. He said: “When Angel Boy was identified by the deceased, he deliberately shot and killed the victim. “We could not report the matter to the police at the Area Command because the village head, Udoekoriko, who ought to have coordinated the process, has fled the community.” However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, confirmed the outbreak of violence in the community. He said: “Full-scale investigation will begin as soon as the Etim Ekpo Area Command gives details.” The PPRO urged the public to be law-abiding and report any act of crime in good time for the police to nib such a crisis in the bud.

