Two killed, one arrested as customs clash with smugglers in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

A bloody clash between operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and suspected smugglers yesterday left two people dead while two others were injured.

 

The incident occurred at Kobape junction, along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway, Ogun State. Sunday Telegraph gathered that, the clash occurred when operatives attached to the NCS Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ Lagos, were on the trail of the suspected smugglers, trafficking smuggled foreign parboiled rice.

 

According to an eye witness, officers of the NCS had intercepted 12 vehicles laden with bags of foreign parboiled rice and were on their way to their warehouse when they were ambushed by the smugglers.

 

The incident, it was learnt caused serious pandemonium as travellers took cover within the Kobape community. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of FOU Zone A, Theophilus Duniya confirmed the incident to Sunday Telegraph on Saturday night.

He disclosed that, two of operatives of the NCS who sustained injuries from the attack are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

 

Duniya said, “The patrol team had intercepted twelve vehicles of different kinds, laden with bags of foreign parboiled rice and were on their way to the government warehouse before smugglers mobilised themselves with the support of their sympathisers and attacked the team with dangerous weapons.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

