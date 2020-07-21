Two killed, one kidnapped in A’Ibom cult clash

Two persons were killed while one was abducted during a clash between Debam and Iceland confraternities in Akwa Ibom State.

The incident occurred at Inen Ikot Eteye and Ikot Inyang villages of Inen community in the OrukAnam Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the attack, which occurred at 7p.m., on Sunday, claimed the life of a man, Ubong Okon Udo Ibanga, operating a drinking joint opposite the village’s primary school.

A witness, Nse Okon Udo, said the second victim, who lived near the community market square popularly Urua Idung Okuwa, was murdered by the same group which killed Ibanga.

The group escaped with Ibanga’s body. Udo, who did not disclose the name of the second victim, explained that they died on the spot after several gunshots that pierced their skulls and bellies.

He said the same gang escaped to the neighboring village in Ikot Inyang where one welder was kidnapped. Another witness, who pleaded anonymity, said the community was gripped by fear as sporadic gunshots forced the residents to flee from their homes.

He said: “As I speak with you now , I ran away from my house yesterday to hide in another village. When we heard the shootings, we knew that the boys were here again.

“Before we knew it two young men were down. I packed a few things like a pregnant woman carrying her emergency bag with my family and ran away to this place now. “I don’t know when I will return home.

Our village is not safe for anybody. The cultists always attack rival group members but now they operate house-to-house every night, stealing, killing and kidnapping.

“The one they kid- napped in another village is a welder who was doing well in his trade but he later became broke and returned home. We don’t know why they kidnapped him.”

The witness said since the killing of the chief security officer of the road construction company in the area last month, the area “is no longer secure”. He added: “There is shooting here every night and we don’t know what to do again. We live in fear. By 6p.m., you can’t see anybody on the road. Please tell the government to help us.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Nnudam Frederick, said the matter had not been reported by the DPO of OrukAnam Local Government Area where the incident occurred.

He said: “As a matter of fact, I had a meeting with all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) from the 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom State this morning but the DPO of OrukAnam never briefed me on the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...