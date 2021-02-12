Metro & Crime

Two killed, one missing after attack on Amotekun by Fulani herdsmen

Suspected killer Fulani herdsmen attacked men of the Security Network, Amotekun killing two of them at the Government Forest Reserve located at Ago Sanusi along Ute Road in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.
Aside the two persons reportedly killed by the killer Fulani herdsmen, the leader of the Amotekun Corps in Owo Local Government has been declared missing after the attack that took place in the early hours of Thursday.
The state government had given the herdsmen an ultimatum to quit the government reserves scatted across the state.
It also banned night grazing and underage herders in the state.
However, it was learnt that suspected herdsmen laid an ambush for the Amotekun Corp members, who were on the trail of some criminal elements in the area, after receiving a tip off from some farmers that killer herdsmen had invaded the area.
The source, said the attack came at about in the early hours of Thursday.
The source said that the Fulani herdsmen were heavily armed with sophisticated weapons including AK-47s and dressed in military fatigue with live ammunition wrapped round their bodies.

