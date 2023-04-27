Two Killed, One Police Shot, Seven Arrested In Ogun Renewed Cult War

Two persons have been reportedly killed while a policeman was shot during a renewed cult war that erupted Sagamu area of Ogun state.

Our correspondent gathered that the clash which started on Wednesday spread to the early hours of Thursday.

The clash took place in Agbowa and other areas of Sagamu.

A resident of the area told our correspondent that, the sound of gunshots rented the air during the clash by two rival cult groups, forcing the residents to scamper for safety.

The source said, at the end of the clash two dead bodies were found.

According to the source, a young man was shot dead at Agbowa, Makun, behind Sagamu hall, while another one was killed in another area within the town.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the unrest.

Oyeyemi said, a policeman was shot by the cultist and has been rushed to a hospital where he was responding to treatment.

He said “It happened last night and spread to the early morning of Thursday. We have arrested about seven suspects.

“A policeman was injured. But, we have succeeded in arresting seven among them. And we are trailing the others.

“The policeman was injured. They shot him and we extracted some pellets of cartridges from his body. He is in a stable condition. He is still on admission.”