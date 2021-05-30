Two killed, scores injured as Lagos APC LG primaries turn bloody

…ex-commissioner loses phones, valuables to hoodlums

The All Progressive Congress Local Government Primaries election in Lagos, yesterday, turned bloody following allegations of irregularities and imposition of candidates by some party’s big wigs in the state.

It was a scene of horror in Surulere and some parts of the state as thugs said to be working for some notable politicians who hijacked the process with sporadic shootings.

Two people lost their lives in the violence clashes in Haastrup Street off Ayilara Street Ojuelegba while scores of other residents sustained varying degrees of injuries.

It was gathered that following the invasion of thugs numbering about 100, brandishing matchets and other dangerous weapons, residents ran helterskelter while shop owners hurriedly closed their shops. Some residents were attacked and robbed while vehicles were vandalised.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that prior to the primaries election, residents of Surulere had been experiencing indiscriminate shooting by thugs, who visited the area and threatened to kill anyone who goes against their candidates. It was gathered that the two young men were killed in the area while they were trying to vote for their preferred aspirants.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on the attack, a resident who identified herself as Mrs. Sheri Salau, said that the entire community was thrown into confusion when thugs arrived with guns and other dangerous weapons. She said: “We couldn’t withstand their presence; they believed everyone is a politician and APC member. These are the thugs that have been terrorizing areas within Surulere.

Their targets were people and APC members who go against their principal’s wishes. They attacked any gathering of members of Lagos chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) assemble to vote during the party’s ongoing council primary elections.”

It was also gathered that dozens of cultists and thugs led by an official of the transport union in Ojuelegba , had allegedly ordered that the party members leave the voting premises and not to return, saying that they must give room for their preferred candidate.

At Itire-Ikate Local Development Council, armed thugs suspected to be loyal to incumbent Chairman of the council, Ahmed Apatira, allegedly snatched ballot boxes meant for election in the council area.

Also, a former commissioner of Information and Strategy in the state, Lateef Aderogba who also served as the Returning Officer to the LCDA, lost his phone and wallet to the hoodlums.

The development led to the disruption of the primary election process in the council as Ibirogba had to return to the Acme Road Secretariat of the party to report to the party leadership. This much he confirmed when he told Sunday Telegraph: “Yes, it is true that they stole my phone, wallet and money and other valuables. It is unfortunate but I will call you back,” he said.

Meanwhile, as some areas experienced bloody clashes, a chairmanship aspirant in Mushin, Shina Elijah Adeosun, said that he had to quickly withdraw in order to avert loss of lives, saying that no politician’s vote is worth the blood of any Nigerian citizen. According to him, he was accused of contesting against ‘mainstream politics in Mushin’.

He said: “It is very sad and disheartening to announce to you that the contest today for the chairmanship position of Mushin Local Government Area won’t go as planned. A screening committee had earlier given me a clean bill and clearance to exercise my democratic right to contest.

“Surprisingly a few days ago, I saw a NOT cleared written against my name and every effort put in place to get it sorted proved abortive. I was told, I was swimming against mainstream politics in Mushin. At this point, I want to say thank you to everyone.

I have put up an effort to change the world as my own little contribution to the nation called Nigeria. I hereby wish the incumbent a big congratulation and all the best in office. For me, I am done with politics.” It was learnt that following fear of possible deadly attack, the incumbent Chairman of Ijede Local Council Development Area, Alhaji Fathi Salisu also withdrew from the race.

Like this: Like Loading...