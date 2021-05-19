Metro & Crime

Two killed, three injured in Ogun hotel explosion

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

At least two people lost their lives yesterday while three others were seriously injured in a yet another gas explosion in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The explosion occurred at the Conference Hotel, Oke-Mosan, a few metres away from the Governor’s Office. The hotel is reportedly owned by former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel. This came barely one week after two separate gas explosions occurred in different parts of the state capital, killing four people, among them an infant.

Last Wednesday, an infant and two adults were burnt to death in a gas explosion at Oke- Egunyan on NTA Road in Abeokuta when a technician was topping up the gas of a faulty refrigerator. Barely 24 hours after the incident, another gas explosion occurred on Mercy Road, Panseke, Abeokuta, where a technician, Sanya Shonde, was injured which later led to the amputation of his leg.

The New Telegraph learnt that yesterday’s explosion oc-curred when the hotel management was carrying out routine maintenance around the hotel. According to a source in the hotel, the management of the facility had invited a technician to repair the automatic revolving door at the entrance of the reception. The explosion was triggered when the technician was welding the door hinges, killing the technician and his assistant immediately. In a statement, the hotel Facility Manager, Tunde Osinubi, attributed the explosion to an adulterated gas cylinder used by the technician. He said: “A routine maintenance of the automatic revolving door at the entrance of the hotel reception, which involved the use of oxyacetylene gas to the door hinges, was being carried out. “The oxyacetylene gas cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the technician and one other person yet to be identified.

“Three other people were injured and were immediately taken to the hospital. They are responding to treatment. “So far, no sabotage is suspected. It is, however, suspected that the gas cylinder purchased at the open market may be fake and unable to withstand gas pressure. “The incidence of gas explosions as a result of fake cylinders being sold has become worrisome and of great concern as similar incidents have been reported in several locations in Abeokuta recently, with casualties. “The management of the hotel sympathises with the families and friends of the deceased and wishes to warn the general public of the presence of fake gas cylinders in the market.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bartender jailed 8 years for defrauding boss of N1m via ATM withdrawals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan A 35-year-old bartender, Godwin Job, was on Tuesday sentenced to eight years in prison for illegally withdrawing the sum of N1,079,290 from a Fidelity Bank account belonging to his boss, Olufemi Joseph Odusanya. Job was convicted by Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court in a two-count charge bordering […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: Teacher losses certificates, belongings to fire

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…seeks help from individuals, govt A 34-year-old school teacher and graduate of Religion Education from the University of Jos, Mr. Eric Vanger, has lost all his belongings including academic certificates to a house fire. The inferno engulfed Vanger’s house while he travelled home in the wake of the closure of schools occasioned by the coronavirus […]
Metro & Crime

Establish BASOPADEC, HOSTCOM Chair pleads with Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

  The Bayelsa State Chairman of the host communities of Nigeria producing oil and gas (HOSTCOM), Chief Boma Albert has once again reminded the state government of the need to establish a Bayelsa State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (BASOPADEC) just as some other oil producing states have done.   Speaking at the weekend in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica