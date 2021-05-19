Two killed, three injured in Ogun hotel explosion

At least two people lost their lives yesterday while three others were seriously injured in a yet another gas explosion in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The explosion occurred at the Conference Hotel, Oke-Mosan, a few metres away from the Governor’s Office. The hotel is reportedly owned by former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel. This came barely one week after two separate gas explosions occurred in different parts of the state capital, killing four people, among them an infant.

Last Wednesday, an infant and two adults were burnt to death in a gas explosion at Oke- Egunyan on NTA Road in Abeokuta when a technician was topping up the gas of a faulty refrigerator. Barely 24 hours after the incident, another gas explosion occurred on Mercy Road, Panseke, Abeokuta, where a technician, Sanya Shonde, was injured which later led to the amputation of his leg.

The New Telegraph learnt that yesterday’s explosion oc-curred when the hotel management was carrying out routine maintenance around the hotel. According to a source in the hotel, the management of the facility had invited a technician to repair the automatic revolving door at the entrance of the reception. The explosion was triggered when the technician was welding the door hinges, killing the technician and his assistant immediately. In a statement, the hotel Facility Manager, Tunde Osinubi, attributed the explosion to an adulterated gas cylinder used by the technician. He said: “A routine maintenance of the automatic revolving door at the entrance of the hotel reception, which involved the use of oxyacetylene gas to the door hinges, was being carried out. “The oxyacetylene gas cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the technician and one other person yet to be identified.

“Three other people were injured and were immediately taken to the hospital. They are responding to treatment. “So far, no sabotage is suspected. It is, however, suspected that the gas cylinder purchased at the open market may be fake and unable to withstand gas pressure. “The incidence of gas explosions as a result of fake cylinders being sold has become worrisome and of great concern as similar incidents have been reported in several locations in Abeokuta recently, with casualties. “The management of the hotel sympathises with the families and friends of the deceased and wishes to warn the general public of the presence of fake gas cylinders in the market.”

Like this: Like Loading...