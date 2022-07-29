Metro & Crime

Two killers of 5-year-old Hanifa sentenced to death by hanging

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Usman Naaba has sentenced Abdulmalik Tanko, kidnapper and killer of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar to death by hanging. Tanko also bagged five years imprisonment for each of the five charges levelled against him. In the same vein, the court also found the second defendant in the case, Hashim Isiyaku, guilty on four of the charges against him and also sentenced him to death by hanging, while also handing him two years imprisonment for attempted kidnap while the 3rd accused persons, Fatima Musa, guilty was found on four counts. Delivering judgement yesterday, Justice Naaba, said the five Counts include kidnapping of Hanifa Abubakar, at tempted kidnapping, concealing of kidnapping, abatement and poisoning her to death.

The presiding judge found Fatima Isiyaku guilty of conspiracy and attempt to kidnap and sentenced her to one year Imprisonment on each of the count, because she is a nursing mother. The Presiding Judge ruled that the prosecution counsels proved their case against the accused persons beyond reasonable doubts in exhibits of medical reports, stolen GSM, Airtel GSM, Johnny Phone, Hanifa Hijab, her photography and the statement of defence by the three defendants. The court had fixed July 28, to deliver judgement in the trial of Abdulmalik Tanko and two other defendants who allegedly kidnapped, abducted, said the case is a serious crime against humanity and that the first accused person knew that he will not release Hanifa alive. “So the first dependent should be met with a maximum sentence that would serve as deterrence to others.”

 

Our Reporters

