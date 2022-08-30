Metro & Crime

Two KWASU students found dead in private hostel

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Two 200 level students of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Tobiloba Daniel and Arewa Abayomi have been found dead inside their hostel.

It was learnt that the deceased students were dating before their sad end.

“We suspect they are lovers and we became concerned when they were not seen during the ongoing examination in the university and also in their class for three days.

“It was when some of their friends got to their hostel outside the school that they found them both dead and naked. But we suspect it’s a case of poison,” according to a source.

The Director, University Relations at KWASU, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, said she had not received official communication on the death of the two students.

However, the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, has confirmed the sad incident to newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police Sergeant ‘killed’ by ex-governor’s driver in his house

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeoku ta

A Police Sergeant attached to the Ogun State Police Command, Adeleke Ogunsola, has reportedly died at the Asoludero, Sagamu residence of former Governor Gbenga Daniel. Ogunsola, who was one of the police officers posted to Daniel’s residence for security purpose, reportedly died on Saturday while opening the gate of the house.   New Telegraph gathered […]
Metro & Crime

Oromoni: Court bars journalists, family members, others from inquest

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A coroner sitting in Ikeja Magistrates’ Court yesterday barred journalists and other interested parties from covering and witnessing the inquest. The case aims to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of a 12-year old student of Dowen College Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr).   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some family […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kwara Gov dissolves cabinet, thanks ex-members

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin   Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has dissolved his cabinet with effect from December 31, 2020. A statement issued midnight Sunday by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said: “His Excellency especially commends the Honourable cabinet members for their contributions to the development of the state while also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica