Two KWASU students found dead in private hostel

Two 200 level students of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Tobiloba Daniel and Arewa Abayomi have been found dead inside their hostel.

It was learnt that the deceased students were dating before their sad end.

“We suspect they are lovers and we became concerned when they were not seen during the ongoing examination in the university and also in their class for three days.

“It was when some of their friends got to their hostel outside the school that they found them both dead and naked. But we suspect it’s a case of poison,” according to a source.

The Director, University Relations at KWASU, Dr. Saeedat Aliyu, said she had not received official communication on the death of the two students.

However, the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, has confirmed the sad incident to newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...