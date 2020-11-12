Metro & Crime Top Stories

Two ladies arraigned for alleged attempted murder of Oyetola

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday remanded two young ladies at Ilesa Correctional Centre for alleged attempt to murder Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. The accused, Tajudeen Suliyat (20) and AbdulAzeez Ayomide (20), were arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, attempted murder, malicious damage, burglary and stealing.

The police prosecutor, ASP John Idoko, said the defendants and some others, still at large, conspired and attempted to kill the Osun State Gover nor, Oyetola, by firing guns and throwing stones at him.

They were alleged to have committed the crime on October 17, 2020, about 4.30pm, at Olaiya Junction, Osogbo. The prosecutor alleged that the duo of Suliyat and Ayomide did unlawfully damage 17 vehicles in the governor’s convoy.

They were also alleged to have burgled Osun Mall to steal laptops, mobile phones and phone accessories valued at N3,568,000 million, property of Ashiru Ibrahim Olayemi. Having pleaded not guilty to the allegations against them, the defendants’ counsel, Mr. Nurudeen Kareem, urged the court to release his clients on bail, pending the determination of the matter. But the prosecution opposed the bail application on the grounds that the defendants might jeopardise police investigation.

The Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ay i l a r a , thereby ordered the remand of the defendants at Ilesa Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till November 20, 2020, for ruling on bail application.

