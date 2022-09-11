Two Lagos agencies partner on clean air campaign

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH) have forged a partnership with an advocacy non-governmental organisation, UrbanBetter, on health challenges from environmental pollution in the state.

Tagged “Cityzens4CleanAir” it is a campaign on clean air and physical activity to support evidence-informed advocacy for healthy climateresilient public spaces in Lagos, Accra and Cape Town.

According to the initiators, the goal is to highlight the impact of air pollution on health and climate change as well as the importance of measuring air quality and the potential of young peo- ple as societal change agents for healthy public space.

Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi in a statement at the weekend said the initiative is a welcome development to engage and encourage young people to be proactive partners in efforts to protect the environment.

He emphasized that the impact of air pollution on health is enormous and as such monitoring air quality is one of the first steps in understanding how air quality is impacting on the health of Lagos residents.

General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, said the agency had carried out a series of advocacy and public enlightenment sessions to appeal to residents rather than enforcement of the provisions of the law, which according to her, should be the last resort by the Agency.

