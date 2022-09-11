News

Two Lagos agencies partner on clean air campaign

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo LAGOS Comment(0)

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH) have forged a partnership with an advocacy non-governmental organisation, UrbanBetter, on health challenges from environmental pollution in the state.

Tagged “Cityzens4CleanAir” it is a campaign on clean air and physical activity to support evidence-informed advocacy for healthy climateresilient public spaces in Lagos, Accra and Cape Town.

 

According to the initiators, the goal is to highlight the impact of air pollution on health and climate change as well as the importance of measuring air quality and the potential of young peo- ple as societal change agents for healthy public space.

Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi in a statement at the weekend said the initiative is a welcome development to engage and encourage young people to be proactive partners in efforts to protect the environment.

He emphasized that the impact of air pollution on health is enormous and as such monitoring air quality is one of the first steps in understanding how air quality is impacting on the health of Lagos residents.

General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, said the agency had carried out a series of advocacy and public enlightenment sessions to appeal to residents rather than enforcement of the provisions of the law, which according to her, should be the last resort by the Agency.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Declare state of emergency in Northern states now –Onitiri

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has been urged to, as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency in the Northern states to preserve the lives and property of the people and stop the carnage in that part of the country. This solution was proffered by Lagos politician and political activist, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri in a […]
News

Abiodun, Dangote, Obi, others bid Mama Craig farewell

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The families of Akin Craig and Senbanjo have bid their matriarch, Mama Olubunmi Ibiyemi Craig, farewell. At a well attended burial ceremony, son of the deceased, Omoba Segun Senbanjo, hosted top politicians and captains of industries, to bid his mother farewell. The educationist, who died on July 13, was buried on August 4, 2022. She […]
News Top Stories

Buhari vows to deal with violent protesters

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…commends military for curtailing criminals   President Muhammmadu Buhari has vowed to deal decisively with any act of hooliganism hiding behind lawful and peaceful protests to ensure peace and stability in the country.   The President, while virtually declaring open the Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020, yesterday, also commended the military for curtailing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica