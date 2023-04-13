Two Late Own Goals Keep Sevilla European Dream Alive

Sevilla staged a miraculous comeback at Old Trafford, scoring twice beyond to rescue a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, denying the Red Devils a first-ever Home-To Home (H2H) win.

Two late goals from Sevilla kept things square 2-2 beyond the 84th-minute match.

A red-hot Marcel Sabitzer found the net twice early on with a chipped effort into the net before drilling home a brilliant through ball from Anthony Martial after only 20 minutes.

Sevilla’s luck could have gone from bad to worse by the break too when Erik Lamela’s yellow card for a challenge on Casemiro was checked for a potential red, but then dismissed.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t all bliss for the hosts. Bruno Fernandes also picked up a yellow in the first half and will miss the second leg, and Raphael Varane also went off injured.

Erik ten Hag would have loved to see his side put the game to bed, but the hosts took their foot off the gas. Antony’s long-range effort hit the woodwork, though.

And suddenly, despite registering zero shots on target in the first half, Sevilla arrived out of nowhere and piled on the pressure to ensure this tie wasn’t over.

Not one, but two own-goals beat David de Gea as Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire turned the balls into their own net. Adding to the misery, Lisandro Martinez was forced off on a stretcher through injury.