Two lecturers, five others die in Benue auto crash

Police recover lady’s body inside drainage

Two senior lecturers of the University of Mkar, Mkar in Benue State and five others lost their lives in a motor accident.

The two lecturers are Mr. Leva Joshua of the Department of Mass Communication and Moses Tarnongo.

New Telegraph learnt that during a search on some documents recovered from the scene of the accident a Zenith Bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card found on one of the bodies identified one of the victims as Adaa I. Blessing. The accident occurred about 3pm on Saturday at Gbatse community on Ugbema- Adikpo Road in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Witnesses told our correspondent that the incident occurred when a trailer ran into a stationary Toyota car carrying the victims with registration number MKD-300-NH thereby crushing seven occupants to death.

Reports said the truck was carrying a fairly used car and the driver was trying to dodge a police check-point when the trailer crushed the car and killed all the occupants. It took the police and other spirited individuals over five hours to extricate the bodies from under the truck.

The Chairman of Ushongo Local Government Area, Hon. Asawa Joseph, had to cut short a reception in honour of his Guma counterpart who doubles as the state Chairman of All Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Caleb Abba, in Makurdi to rush to the scene of the accident. He directed that bodies of the victims be deposited at Ostra Gum’s Hospital, Ushongo town.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the accident. Also, the PPRO confirmed the recovery of the body of a lady in a drainage at Calabar Street in the highbrow area of Makurdi metropolis

