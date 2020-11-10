Metro & Crime

Two men abduct, gang-rape 14-year-old girl in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested two suspects for allegedly abducting and gang-raping a 14-year-old girl (name withheld).

 

The suspects, Michael Hammed Azeez (20) and Adeola Ogunseye (22), were arrested on Wednesday, at Owode Egba in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abeokuta. Oyeyemi said the mother of the victim complained at the Owode Egba Divisional Police Headquarters that her daughter was abducted by the two suspects on Tuesday about 8.30pm and taken to an unknown place where the duo took turns to forcibly had carnal knowledge of her.

 

The victim’s mother added that her daughter was later found seriously battered on School Road at Owode Egba in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area.

 

The PPRO said on the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Owode Egba Division, CSP Mathew Ediae, mobilised his detectives to the area where the two suspects identified by the victim were apprehended. He said: “The house of the suspects was subsequently searched and the torn pants of the victim was recovered there in.”

 

Oyeyemi disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

