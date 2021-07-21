Metro & Crime

Two men arraigned for land-grabbing, assault in Edo

Two men, Victor Osaigbovo and Isaac Ogbeide, have been arraigned before an Oredo Magistrates’ Court in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State for alleged land grabbing. Osaigbovo and Ogbeide were also accused of assaulting the President of Edo Indigenous Movement (EIM) also known as Edo Progressive Indigenous Association (EPIA), Chief Omogiade Edokpolor.

The accused and others, now at large, reportedly assaulted Edokpolor at Uhunokire, Amagba, Benin over a parcel of land sold to him. They were arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy and assault. The case was adjourned till the 29 of July 2021 for hearing. The complainant, Edokpolor, lauded the police, especially men and officers of Zone 5 Headquarters, for arraigning the two men He said: “I want to thank God Almighty and the Nigeria Police Force for securing the prosecution of (the accused) led by one Mr. Victor Osaigbovo, who assaulted me and threatened my life a couple of weeks ago.

They invaded my property in the Uhunkire/Aguwagboi community. At that time, I cried to the police for justice, and thankfully, they responded. “I use this medium to call on the court to make justice prevail on the subject matter. This is the primary reason why Nigerians in the Diaspora are very con-cerned about whether there is justice in our land. If justice is served in key cases like this, it will go a long way in boosting the confidence of our people in the Diaspora and will motivate them to come back home, believing they are secured.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on all the youth in Edo State to desist from land grabbing and invest their time and intellect on productive ventures that will promote their dignity. I want to also call on our people around the world not to lose hope in Nigeria, particularly Edo State. There’s still justice in this land and it takes people like you and me, to seek justice and to ensure justice prevails, whenever issues occur. “A land where good people are silent, evil takes over society.

So let us not cultivate the habit of keeping silent when injustice has robbed the land, believing that nothing can be done. If you are quiet and I’m quiet, who will restore the legal justice? Who will restore the dignity of our state? I will not give up until justice is served.”

