Two men convicted for cheating, negligence in FCT

A Dutse Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, yesterday sentenced two men, Magaji Iliyasu (28) and Musa Yusuf (25), to six months each in a correctional facility, for cheating and negligence. The Presiding Officer, Mr. Suleiman Mohammed, who tried and found the suspects guilty, however, gave them an option to pay N10,000 each, as fine. He noted that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others, who might be in the act or had the intention to break the law. The convicts, who are both residents of Bwari Town, were found guilty of a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and negligence.

The, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), pleaded guilty to the charge. Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mrs. Idowu Ojo, had told the court that the convicts were reported at the Bwari Police Station on June 17, by a man, Abdulrasheed Zaradin, of opposite Polaris Bank, Bwari. She said that the complainant told the court that on the same date, the convicts conspired to deceive him, collected his Bajaj motorcycle under the pretext of using it for a trip to Dei-dei and to return the motorcycle to him.

