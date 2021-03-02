Two men gang-rape co-tenant’s 16-year-old daughter

Police in Ogun State have arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a 16-yearold daughter of their co-tenant (name withheld).

The suspects, Anthony John (35) and Jimoh Idowu (21), were arrested on February 25.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a complaint by the victim at the Owode-Egba Divisional Headquarters.

The victim told the police that the suspects allegedly broke into her apartment, dragged her to their room where they raped her repeatedly.

The PPRO said: “The victim reported that she was at home with her younger siblings at Efunye village via Owode-Egba, when the two suspects, who are living in the same house with them, broke into their apartment about 2am and dragged her into Anthony’s room.

“She stated further that the duo knew that her parents had travelled and they capitalised on that to forcibly break into their room, using cloth to cover her mouth after which they took her to Anthony’s room where they took turns to have carnal knowledge of her.”

Following the victim’s report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Owode-Egba Division, Ediae Mathew dispatched his detectives to the scene where the suspects were apprehended.

Oyeyemi said the suspects during interrogation, confessed to committing the crime. He added that the victim had been taken to Owode-Egba General Hospital for treatment.

The PPRO noted that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to Anti- Human Trafficking and Child Labour section for further investigation and prosecution.

