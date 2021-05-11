Metro & Crime

Two men in Oyo Police net over fake POS alert

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

Men of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested two fraudsters who have been defrauding innocent residents of the state by buying goods, collecting money from Point of Sales (POS) operators using fake bank alerts.
The duo of Olayide Olumide, 31, and Oluwemimo Adeyanju, 27, according to the police, have been purchasing clothing materials and electronics from shop owners, market women and taking money from Point of Sale (POS) operators in some parts of Ibadan, such as Apete and Awotan communities, until the long arm of the law caught up with them last Friday.
They were apprehended by Police operatives attached to Apete Police Divisional Headquarters, following series of complaints from some of the victims.
According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, items recovered from the suspects included: home theater with three speakers, 14 jean trousers, 10 male wears, One MP Player, one standing fan, one rubber palm sandal and one 32-inch LG Plasma TV.
Others are: One CD Tape Player, one DVD player, one laptop, one mini DVD player and one 24-inch LG Plasma TV.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: ‘Your silence is disheartening, disturbing,’ PFN tells Buhari

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Wednesday lamented the continuous silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the nation’s worsening security situation, describing it as disheartening and disturbing. Oke in a release made available to New Telegraph urged President Buhari to urgently address Nigerians on the insecurity situation of the […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kidnap 49 people in Niger communities

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

… Gov Sani Bello to equip vigilantes with sophisticated weapons Armed bandits on Monday abducted about 50 villagers in some communities in Niger State,  carting away with their valuables. The bandits in separate operations attacked Kutunku Village in Wushishi Local Government Area of the state and abducted 19 people comprising 11 males and eight females […]
Metro & Crime

Several injured in Kwara communal clash

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Many people were injured during a communal clash which broke out early Thursday between the people of Tsaragi and Kange; both in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State. Though the cause of the clash could not be ascertained at press time, witnesses said no casualty was recorded in the incident. The witnesses, however, confirmed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica