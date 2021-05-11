Two men in Oyo Police net over fake POS alert

Men of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested two fraudsters who have been defrauding innocent residents of the state by buying goods, collecting money from Point of Sales (POS) operators using fake bank alerts.

The duo of Olayide Olumide, 31, and Oluwemimo Adeyanju, 27, according to the police, have been purchasing clothing materials and electronics from shop owners, market women and taking money from Point of Sale (POS) operators in some parts of Ibadan, such as Apete and Awotan communities, until the long arm of the law caught up with them last Friday.

They were apprehended by Police operatives attached to Apete Police Divisional Headquarters, following series of complaints from some of the victims.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, items recovered from the suspects included: home theater with three speakers, 14 jean trousers, 10 male wears, One MP Player, one standing fan, one rubber palm sandal and one 32-inch LG Plasma TV.

Others are: One CD Tape Player, one DVD player, one laptop, one mini DVD player and one 24-inch LG Plasma TV.

