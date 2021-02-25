Two men remanded for defiling minors in Lagos, Ekiti

Two men, Alabi Raji (49) and Ajibola Odebo (40), were yesterday remanded in prison custody for allegedly defiling minors. Justice Sybil Nwaka of an Ikeja Special offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos remanded Raji, a welder, for allegedly defiling two primary school girls in Lagos. Also, an Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, remanded Odebo in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, for allegedly raping a minor. Raji, who is also an independent contractor, was arraigned by the Lagos State government on a four-count charge bordering on sexual assault by penetration and defilement of a child.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The state prosecutor, I. Solarin, said the defendant allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with both minors, simply identified as (Child X and Child Y) on the same day.

The prosecutor said the defendant committed the offence on November 8, 2019 at Brilliant Academy Primary and Secondary School, Agege, Lagos. Solarin told the court that the offence was punishable under Sections 261 and 137 of the Criminal Law CH. C17 Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015. According to the police investigation report, the defendant, contracted to help with the welding of the school’s new building, lured the pupils to one of the rooms there and defiled them.

Following the ‘not-guiltyplea’ of the defendant, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date. Justice Nwaka thereafter adjourned the matter till April 27 for trial and remanded the defendant at the correctional centre. Meanwhile, in Ekiti State, Magistrate Dolapo Fasuba, who ordered Odebo to be remanded in correctional cen-tre, condemned high rate of rape and sexual assault in society.

“I call on all stakeholders in the administration of criminal justice not to relent in their efforts in protecting girl-child’s rights and nipping offence of rape in the bud,” Fasuba said. The police prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, said the offence was committed in Ado-Ekiti when the accused defiled a 12-year-old girl. The magistrate adjourned the case till March 18, 2021 for mention, to enable the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) give legal advice on the case.

