Two men remanded for rape in Ekiti

An Ekiti State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti yesterday remanded two men, Durodola Kayode (64) and Owajulu Tobi (29) for alleged rape and defilement. While Kayode was charged for raping a 85-year-old woman at Ayetoro-Ekiti, Tobi was accused of defiling a 17-year-old girl at Emure-Ekiti. The magistrate, E. M. Salau, ordered the accused to be remanded in a correctional facility as requested by the prosecutor, Inspector Adejare Elijah. Elijah sought the remand of the accused to allow him forward their duplicate case files to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. According to the charge sheet, “the offence was committed on 13th and 15th of June, 2021 respectively when the defendants raped the victims without their consent, contrary to and punishable under Section 358 of Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012”. Salau adjourned the cases till July 5, 2021 for mention.

