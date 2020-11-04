Two men remanded in Ekiti for farmer’s murde

A Mag i s t r a t e s ‘ Court in Ado- Ekiti, Ekiti State yesterday remanded two farmers – Akomolafe Ayodeji (38) and Temitope Alabi (28) – in a correctional centre for the alleged killing of a man on his farm.

The police prosecutor, Mr. Caleb Leranmo, told the court the accused committed the offence on October 9. Leranmo said the defendants, on the said date, unlawfully killed Mathew Maleek (62) while working on his farm.

He added that the defendants had a disagreement with the deceased two days before his death over unlawfully felling of trees on his farm and he was found dead on the third day on his farm.

The prosecutor said the offence was punishable under Sections 324 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012. Leranmo said he had forwarded their case files to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice. Counsel to the defendants, Mr. Yinka Opaleke, who had earlier sought for a date of adjournment pending the outcome of the advice from the DPP, urged the court to pick an early date to hear the matter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Abdulhamid Lawal, consequently ordered that the defendants be remanded in a correctional centre, pending the legal advice from the DPP. He later adjourned the case till December 19.

