Two men remanded over minors’ murder in Ekiti

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State yesterday remanded two men in a correctional centre by for alleged murder of two minors aged 5 and 7 years. The suspects are Ayeni Abolarin (42) and Ajayi Oluwaseun (34).

 

The police prosecutor, Mr. Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on October 11 at Oye-Ekiti. He said the defendants, on the said date, murdered two minors, a five-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy who were sent to buy provisions by their grandfather. The victims’ bodies were later found in an abandoned car at the street.

 

According to him, the offence is punishable under Sections 324 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012. Leranmo said he had forwarded their case files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. Counsel to the defendants, Mr. Opeyemi Ogunremi, sought a date of adjournment, pending the outcome of the advice from the DPP.

 

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Abdulhamid Lawal, consequently ordered that the defendants be remanded in Correctional Centre, pending the outcome of the legal advice from DPP’s office. He then adjourned the case till December 23

