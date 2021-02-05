Metro & Crime

Two men to die by hanging for armed robbery

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

Justice S. S. Ogunsanya of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos, yesterday sentenced two men, Moshood Ogunshola and Wasiu Lekan, to death by hanging for armed robbery. The convicts, who had pleaded guilty, conspired and robbed one Wasiu Rasaki of his motorcycle at Ile Eja, Ikotun while armed with a machete.

The state prosecution counsel, Adebayo Haroun, said the convicts were arrested and arraigned by the police. The prosecutor said that the offences were punishable under Sections 261 and 297 of the Criminal Justice Law CH. C.17 Vol. 13 of Lagos State 2015.

Haroun thereafter urged the court to sentence the defendants accordingly, having found them guilty of the charges against them. Justice Ogunsanya found the two defendants guilty on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery. “You are hereby sentenced to death on the counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery,” the judge ruled.

Our Reporters

