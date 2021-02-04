Two men to die by hanging for armed robbery

Justice S. S Ogunsanya of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos Thursday sentenced two men, Moshood Ogunshola and Wasiu Lekan, to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The convicts, who had pleaded guilty, conspired and robbed one Wasiu Rasaki of his motorcycle at Ile Eja, Ikotun while armed with a machete.

According to the state’s prosecuting counsel, Adebayo Haroun, the convicts were arrested and arraigned by the Police.

The prosecutor said that the offences were punishable under section 261 and 297 of the Criminal Justice Law CH. C.17 Vol. 13 of Lagos State 2015.

Haroun thereafter urged the Court to sentence the defendants accordingly having found them guilty of the charges against them.

Justice Ogunsanya found the two defendants guilty on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery.

While delivering judgement, the judge said: “You are hereby sentenced to death on the counts of conspiracy to commit Robbery and Armed Robbery.”

