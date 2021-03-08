Two men violate 16-year-old mentally-challenged girl in Bauchi

Bauchi Police have arrested two people for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old mentallychallenged girl at Azare town in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The police also arrested a man, Godiya Ishaku, who allegedly induced an 18-yearold girl, identified as Blessing, took her to an uncompleted building, injured her hand with a knife and raped her.

This occurred in the Dass Local Government Area. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement in Bauchi.

Wakil said the father of the first victim, Muhammad Abubakar (50), aged of Tatari Ali Quarters, Azare, reported that Kabiru Nuhu (20) and Ado Auwal (19) of same address conspired and had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 16-year-old mentallychallenged in an uncompleted building.

The PPRO said that on receipt of the report, a team of detectives was drafted to the scene, the victim was rushed to the General Hospital, Azare, while the suspects were arrested.

He said: “During interrogation, the suspects made voluntary confessional statements admitting to having committed the offence.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation and prosecution. After which the suspects will be charged

Like this: Like Loading...