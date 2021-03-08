Metro & Crime

Two men violate 16-year-old mentally-challenged girl in Bauchi

Posted on Author ohammed Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

Bauchi Police have arrested two people for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old mentallychallenged girl at Azare town in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

 

The police also arrested a man, Godiya Ishaku, who allegedly induced an 18-yearold girl, identified as Blessing, took her to an uncompleted building, injured her hand with a knife and raped her.

 

This occurred in the Dass Local Government Area. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement in Bauchi.

 

Wakil said the father of the first victim, Muhammad Abubakar (50), aged of Tatari Ali Quarters, Azare, reported that Kabiru Nuhu (20) and Ado Auwal (19) of same address conspired and had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 16-year-old mentallychallenged in an uncompleted building.

 

The PPRO said that on receipt of the report, a team of detectives was drafted to the scene, the victim was rushed to the General Hospital, Azare, while the suspects were arrested.

 

He said: “During interrogation, the suspects made voluntary confessional statements admitting to having committed the offence.

 

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation and prosecution. After which the suspects will be charged

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Dikio: Amnesty yet to yield results after 11 years

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Dixon Dikio, the Interim cordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, on Wednesday said after 11 years of the programme being in existence, the approach in passing out its message was not yeilding positive results, adding that the narrative needs to be changed. Dikio therefore advised ex-agitaors that protests should not be a culture to articulating pressing […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara will develop master plan for Ilorin, others, says AbdulRazaq

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has disclosed  that his administration is developing a master plan for the state capital Ilorin and other major cities, saying the current spate of unplanned developments in the state are not sustainable. AbdulRazaq disclosed this while commending the great legacies of former military Governor Brigadier-General David Bamigboye when the sociocultural […]
Metro & Crime

16 Brigade donates palliatives to host community

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

In order to ameliorate the sufferings of the less privileged in Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa State in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian army at the weekend donated some food items to the community.   Donating the food stuff, which were bags of rice, cartons of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica