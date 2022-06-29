Two minors, three others burnt to death in another Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Two children and three others were on Wednesday burnt to death in another accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway,

Two people had earlier died in an early morning accident, involving three vehicles on the highway.

The second accident involved a Toyota Haice bus, with registration number, KAA 601 XA.

The Public Education Officer for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, disclosed that, nine other people sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to her, the lone accident occured Ogere axis, the same area the first crash was recorded.

“A total of 14 persons were involved which comprised of seven male adults, four female adults, one male child and two female children

“A total of nine persons were injured – male adults, three female adulte and one male child,” Okpe said.

She attributed the cause of the accident to mechanical deficiency which resulted to a fire out break while the vehicle was still in motion.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS Ipara morgue,” Okpe added.

