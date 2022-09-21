Two ‘monarchs’ docked over impersonation in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Two monarchs in Ondo State, Oba Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi, the Olufon of Irele and Adeyemi Akinde, the Olu of Igodan Lisa, have been arraigned before an Akure Magistrate Court for illegally parading themselves as traditional rulers.

The court had last week ordered the State Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi, to arrest both men and present them at the next court sitting.

They were docked following a suit filed by Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Sir Charles Titiloye.

In the suit, the two traditional rulers were alleged to have unlawfully assumed the chieftaincy title of Olofun of Irele and Olu of Igodan Lisa contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ondo State.

They were said to have permitted themselves to be installed as well as parading themselves in royal regalia without the approval of Ondo State Executive Council and in contravention of section 15(1) and (2) of the Chiefs Law of Ondo State.

