Two months after, Soludo battles housing challenges in Anambra

The real issues

When Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State visited Okpoko Town in Ogbaru Local Government Area, the complaints of residents, as well as the pictorial description of the slump, indeed give impetus for an urgent need for a new housing policy in the state. According to some of the residents of Okpoko Town, it has been one promise too many by successive administrations in the state playing to the gallery about the Eldorado that would never manifest. They contend that governments in the past have been paying lip service to the problems occasioned by lack of good and affordable housing schemes which to them has affected the area and its environment. Soludo on that day made a pronouncement of a new township and housing estate projects that would involve the partnership of the private sector to achieve at least twenty-five low estates for both low income and high-income earners. The housing scheme which would not only be in Okpoko town would also include other towns in order to meet the housing needs of the Anambra people and the residents in the major towns of the state.

MoU signing

Already the private sector is driven housing scheme is fast becoming a reality following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with relevant corporate bodies. The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Housing Corporation, Chike Anyaonu, who spoke to reporters in his office, said the Soludo administration would continue with the housing programmes of the past administration. “We know that the immediate past administration entered into some arrangements concerning the building of housing estates in the state and we as a government are not going to abandon them. “All that we are doing is to get those firms involved and let them come up with what they have already and we can work together in that regard,” he said. Anyaonu also posited that there were plans to factor in a housing scheme for Public Servants in the state which they would be paying in instalments while in service and after payment the houses become theirs. Recall that former Governor Willie Obiano signed an MoU with Rotech Energy Services Limited for the development of Anambra Luxury Place Estate, (Nkwelle GRA), at Nkwelle Ezunaka the firm had so far jump-started the housing estate project inviting the government to partner with the company. Just recently the Chief Executive Officer of Luxury Palace Estate, Chief Augustine Oguejiofor handed over the Certificate of Occupancy to Soludo extending the hands of partnership to the state government.

Soludo’s infrastructure policy

Speaking shortly after carrying out an inspection of the estate, Soludo said: “This is exactly what our state needs at this time because government alone cannot do everything and it is instructive that our sons and daughters in and outside Anambra should leverage on this all-important housing policy just like our brother Oguejiofor has done. “This administration wish’s to assure investors in the state of a safe haven for commerce,trade and industry and our housing policy would be pursued vigorously to ensure that by the end of this first term we would have made a remarkable impact in the solving of the housing needs of our people.”

Luxury Estate, Rotech Group

Speaking earlier Oguejiofor said: “In addition to the Luxury Estate, Rotech Group is also embarking on the Face 2 of the GRA, in the same area, and expanding into an ultra-modern business market in the Onitsha Metropolis, that will truly bring Ndi Igbo back home to develop our area. “Our vision is to keep the pace of Housing Estate development ongoing in the Southeast is to ensure affordable and available housing for those who will troop back home from all parts of the country to ‘Think Home.’ “Ndi Igbo in Lagos and Abuja, as well as all over Nigeria are encouraged to really Think Home this time around, and partner with Rotech Energy Services Ltd to build a befitting future for their families and businesses so that they will not shout have I known.”

Closing housing deficit

The current government in Anambra State, led by Soludo, who had also visited the site and praised the efforts of Oguejiofor before he was sworn in as the Executive Governor is also working in tandem with Rotech Energy Services Limited to keep the flag of expanding the Real Estate business in Anambra State to close this housing deficit flying. Senators, House of Representative Members, business moguls and even the church are all exploring different areas to be part of this fastpaced development now going on with Rotech Energy Services Ltd.

