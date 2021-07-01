News Top Stories

Two more Senators defect from PDP to APC

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

Again, two Senators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, resigned their membership of the party and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The lawmakers, in their separate letters to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, which he read on the floor, claimed that their defection was provoked by internal crisis, tyranny and leadership failure within the PDP.

The lawmakers, who defected are: Senators Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North); Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West). Until his defection, Ya’u was the Deputy Minority Whip. With his defection, he has automatically lost the office, which the Senate Minority Caucus will fill after due consultation with the party’s hierarchy.

Deputy Chairman, Committee on Senate Services, Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West), on his part, said that his defection was informed by the crises in the Zamfara State chapter of the PDP. The Chairman of the Committee on Niger Delta, Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North), who defected from PDP to APC, also formally notified the Senate yesterday in a letter to the President of the Senate.

Just like others, Nwaoboshi claimed that his decision to resign from the PDP was due to the implosion within the party, accusing the leadership of the party of fostering tyranny, arbitrariness and intolerance. Lawan, who stopped midway while reading the defection letters as a result of interjections from PDP Senators, introduced wittiness into the matter as he remarked that more defections were coming.

“Distinguished Senator Utazi, I know this is not easy but you know we have to learn to live with it because many more will be coming here,” Lawan said. Senators on the platform of the PDP in the Senate after the 2019 general elections were 44 while APC had 64 members, and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) had a member. Later in 2020, PDP reduced to 43, when Senator Ishaku Elisha Cliff (Adamawa North), defected to the ruling party. With the current development, the PDP now has 39 members, APC, 69 members and YPP retains its lone membership.

